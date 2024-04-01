Former Navy officer floats defence-focused early-stage fund

Premium Navneet Kaushik, founder, Jamwant Venture Fund

Former Indian Navy officer Navneet Kaushik, who served as the director of the Technology Development Board, has floated an early-stage investment vehicle that will focus on investing in the defence sector. Jamwant Venture Fund has been registered as an angel fund that aims to invest in startups working on indigenous defence ......