Former Meta, Microsoft exec Aarthi Ramamurthy’s Schema Ventures floats debut VC fund
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Former Meta, Microsoft exec Aarthi Ramamurthy’s Schema Ventures floats debut VC fund

Former Meta, Microsoft exec Aarthi Ramamurthy’s Schema Ventures floats debut VC fund

By Roshan Abraham

  • 21 May 2025
Former Meta, Microsoft exec Aarthi Ramamurthy’s Schema Ventures floats debut VC fund
Aarthi Ramamurthy, general partner, Schema Ventures

Schema Ventures, a venture capital firm founded by Aarthi Ramamurthy, has unveiled its debut fund to back early-stage startups. 

The US-based VC firm's maiden fund will have a target corpus of $20 million, according to a social media post by Ramamurthy, a former engineer at big US tech firms such as Meta Platforms and Microsoft. She will be the sole general partner (GP) at the fund.  

Ramamurthy announced the launch of the VC fund at a women's summit organized by Fortune Magazine in Riyadh. In a LinkedIn post, she wrote that the fund will back “exceptional outsiders” who lack “pedigree or proximity”.  

Advertisement

“Schema backs exceptional outsiders: early-stage founders building from lived experience, not from pedigree or proximity,” she said.   

“Sometimes there’s no pitch deck yet, no co-founder, no capital — just conviction and technical insight. That’s where we come in,” she added.  

The Chennai-born entrepreneur said the fund will focus on investing in startups working in the following areas: industrial software, including robots and intelligence for factories, construction, and logistics, workflow intelligence, and developer tools and infrastructure. It wasn’t clear whether the fund will back startups in India.   

Advertisement

Schema counts Gokul Rajaram, Elad Gil, Garry Tan, Marc Andreessen, Leo Polovets, Charlie Songhurst, Lachy Groom, Josh Buckley and Y-Combinator’s fund-of-funds as its limited partners.   

Ramamurthy is a former Silicon Valley engineer who worked for tech giants Meta, Netflix, and Microsoft. She is also the co-founder of a lingerie startup called True & Co, and runs a podcast show with her husband and former Andreesen Horowitz general partner Sriram Krishnan. Ramamurthy has also invested as a private investor in 30 startups, as per her LinkedIn profile. 

Advertisement
Schema Ventures

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

IndusInd Bank suspects employee fraud in accounting issues; posts quarterly loss

Finance

IndusInd Bank suspects employee fraud in accounting issues; posts quarterly loss

Pro
Samena Capital looks to be third-time lucky after PE investment goes underwater

Finance

Samena Capital looks to be third-time lucky after PE investment goes underwater

Premium
DFDF refines investment strategy to focus on sectoral depth, co-investments

Finance

DFDF refines investment strategy to focus on sectoral depth, co-investments

Premium
Captain Fresh backer Ankur Capital nears final close of third VC fund

Finance

Captain Fresh backer Ankur Capital nears final close of third VC fund

Qatar's QIA plans to at least double annual US investments over next decade

Finance

Qatar's QIA plans to at least double annual US investments over next decade

Early-stage investor 247VC floats maiden fund to invest in 30 startups

Finance

Early-stage investor 247VC floats maiden fund to invest in 30 startups

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW