Former LinkedIn India head joins VC firm

Premium Ashutosh Gupta, former head of LinkedIn India

Former LinkedIn India head Ashutosh Gupta, who was associated with the Microsoft-owned online professional networking platform for nearly eleven years before quitting it in April, has now joined a homegrown growth-stage and tech-focused venture capital (VC) firm. Gupta, who has previously been associated with global tech and IT services companies such ......