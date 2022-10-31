Former Krafton exec joins JetSynthesys’ gaming vertical

Credit: 123RF.com

Gaming firm JetSynthesys Pvt. Ltd on Monday said it has roped in former Krafton India’s senior executive Anuj Tandon as the chief executive officer of its gaming vertical.

“With its strongest play in gaming and esports, JetSynthesys has made purposeful strides within the space creating and leveraging scalable opportunities. We are optimistic that with Anuj’s industry knowledge and experience in the field of technology, esports and gaming, we will be able to make our company hold in the space stronger and deeper,” said Rajan Navani, founder and CEO at JetSynthesys.

Tandon, with an experience of over 15 years with companies like Nodwin Gaming, Kuku FM, Loco and Tamatem Games, will be working closely with Navani to bolster the JetSynthesys’ gaming business, the company said in a statement.

Advertisement

“JetSynthesys has been quietly building multiple businesses under the Jet brand that cover some of the biggest opportunities within the gaming industry - whether it’s the internal game studio, global business partnerships and publishing wing, sports game studios such as Nautilus Mobile and Sachin Saga team, eSports company (Skyesports) or its invest and operate business Jetapult among others,” said Tandon.

Prior to his joining Krafton, Tandon was the India CEO for Yoozoo Games and also the head of mobile game publishing and marketing at Nazara Technologies. He was also the co-founder of Rolocule Games, which was later acquired by Dream11, the statement further added.

JetSynthesys, part of the diversified JetLine Group of Companies, counts the family offices of Poonawalla and Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan, promoters of entities such as engineering company Thermax, diversified manufacturer Triveni Group, and the DSP Group. as its investors.

Advertisement

In September, JetSynthesys had bought Bengaluru-based Web3 product studio Metaphy Labs for an undisclosed amount, marking its first acquisition in the metaverse.

Last year, JetSynthesys acquired Chennai-based Skyesports to form Jet Skyesports to build esports at the grass-root level.

Early this year, Nautilus Mobile, a mobile-focused game development studio owned by JetSynthesys secured a funding of $5.4 million from South Korean gaming company Krafton, Inc. It was acquired in 2020.

Advertisement

JetSynthesys also launched its new logo ‘Jetverse’ early this year, aimed at highlighting the platform’s presence across multiple digital worlds.

Share article on Leave Your Comments