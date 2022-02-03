South Korea’s Krafton writes $5.4 mn cheque to JetSynthesys-acquired gaming studio

Nautilus Mobile, a mobile-focused game development studio owned by JetSynthesys Pvt. Ltd, on Thursday said it has secured a funding of $5.4 million (around Rs 40 crore) from South Korean gaming company Krafton, Inc.

The Pune-based company mulls to use the fresh funds to expand its footprint globally and also onboard a host of other sports games, besides cricket.

Nautilus Mobile was set up in 2013 which develops and publishes high-quality cricket games.

In 2020, JetSynthesys, which is a part of the diversified JetLine Group of Companies, acquired Nautilus Mobile.

The Adar Poonawalla-backed platform said it will continue to hold majority stake in the Nautilus Mobile after this investment.

“With the massive adoption of mobile gaming in India, fueled further by the pandemic, the industry has reached an interesting juncture and we are all excited to jet-speed into the future," said Rajan Navani, Founder and CEO of JetSynthesys and Chairman of Nautilus Mobile.

"With this partnership, we aim to scale Nautilus Mobile’s already robust gaming portfolio bolstering their growth trajectory further," he added.

Krafton, Inc. is the maker of the popular battle royale game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). It is a collective of independent game development studios brought together to create innovative and engaging entertainment experiences for gamers across the world.

Recently, Krafton invested in the Bengaluru-based social networking platform, Frnd.