Adar Poonawalla-backed JetSynthesys snaps up gaming studio Nautilus Mobile

JetSynthesys Pvt. Ltd, a digital content and technology platform that is part of the diversified JetLine Group of Companies, has acquired mobile-focussed game development studio Nautilus Mobile.

Nautilus Mobile is a Pune-based company that was incorporated in 2013 and is best known for Real Cricket, an original content property that claims to have one crore monthly active users.

The acquisition will help JetSynthesys expand its cricket-focussed audience over the next 24 months, it said in a statement. It didn’t disclose financial details of the deal.

“The acquisition of Nautilus Mobile expands our community further and solidifies our position at the forefront of skill-based cricket gaming across the world,” JetSynthesys vice chairman and managing director Rajan Navani said.

“The acquisition also sets the ball rolling on our plan to deepen our foray into cricket e-sports.”

JetSynthesys already develops cricket-focused games and properties such as Sachin Saga Cricket Champions and 100MB. Besides, it has developed properties such as Being Salman and Super Ludo.

The company also has partnerships with American boxer Floyd Mayweather and wrestling entertainment company WWE. Its other properties include Nodwin Gaming, an e-sports joint venture that JetSynthesys says has generated Rs 100 crore in revenues in four years.

In July, the Pune-based company raised Rs 300 crore (around $40 million) in a round led by the family offices of Serum Institute of India chief executive officer Adar Poonawalla and Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan.

At the time, it said it would use the capital to develop its suite of digital products and games, as well as strengthen its technological infrastructure in areas such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, augmented and virtual reality, and mixed reality.

Other investors in JetSynthesys include the family offices of the promoters of entities such as engineering company Thermax, diversified manufacturer Triveni Group, and the DSP Group.