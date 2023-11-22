Former Everstone Capital executive floats VC fund

Premium
A former executive of private equity and real estate investment firm Everstone Group has floated a sector-agnostic venture capital firm, Fundalogical Ventures. The Mumbai-based VC firm, which will focus on investments in the supply chain, logistics and consumer sectors, received approval of the Securities and Exchange Board of India for its ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.