Former SBI chairman, Alchemist ARC promoter booked in loan scam case

Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer police have arrested ex-State Bank of India (SBI) chairman Pratip Chaudhuri in relation to a loan scam case involving a hotel in Jaisalmer, The Times of India reported.

Chaudhuri was arrested from his Delhi residence in the case which is related to properties owned by Godawan Group which took Rs 24 crore loan from SBI in 2008 to construct a hotel, it said.

Alok Dhir, who owns 27% stake in Alchemist Asset Reconstruction Company (ARC) Pvt Ltd, has managed to flee, the report mentioned.

An arrest warrant was issued by the Chief Judicial Magistrate court in Jaisalmer against Pratip Chaudhuri, Alok Dhir, RK Kapur, SV Venkatakrishnan, Sasi Methadil, Devendra Jain, Tarun and Vijay Kishore Saxena.

The Dhir family is the sponsor of Alchemist ARC, which is backed by DMI Finance, a non-banking financial company.

In September, VCCircle had reported that the ARC planned to launch its maiden alternative investment fund (AIF) to raise around Rs 200 crore (approximately $27.4 million) in two series.

The case against them is related to properties owned by Godawan Group where its properties worth Rs 200 crore were sold for Rs 24 crore after they were seized by the bank against non-repayment of loan.

Time and again, the banking community and the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) have condemned the spate of chargesheets and arrests of bank chiefs and senior bank officials by investigative agencies for sanctioning of loans and taking a commercial decision on loans turned non-performing assets (NPAs).

Quoting the police, the report said, Godawan Group had taken a loan of Rs 24 crore from SBI for construction of a hotel in 2008. That time, another hotel of the group was functioning. Later, when the group was unable to repay the loan, the bank, considering it as NPA, seized both the hotels.

Chaudhuri was heading SBI as chairman then. The hotels were sold at Rs 25 crore to Alchemist ARC Company. This was contested by the Godawan Group in court.

In 2016, Alchemist ARC took over the hotels and a year later during the assessment of the property it was found that the market price was Rs 160 crore. After retirement, Chaudhuri joined Alchemist ARC company as a director. At present the cost of the properties is evaluated to Rs 200 crore, the report said.

Alchemist ARC is actively eyeing distressed assets within and outside of bankruptcy process

A few years ago, the ARC had acquired debt worth around Rs 270 crore of publicly-listed Magnum Ventures, a paper company that owns a 216-room five-star hotel property located at Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. It is operated by the Radisson Hotel group under its Country Inn & Suites brand. The hotel was restructured and performing before the pandemic and is now again will require restructuring.

In 2017, Abhijeet Group’s subsidiary Abhijeet MADC Nagpur Energy Pvt. Ltd was admitted for insolvency process by Alchemist ARC, which also holds its debt of over Rs 1,370 crore (around $178 million).

Besides, it also holds debt in two other hospitality assets, a sugar unit, textile, and iron and steel firms among large debt acquisitions.