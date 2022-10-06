Flourish Ventures’ Anuradha Ramachandran joins TVS Capital

Anuradha Ramachandran, managing partner, TVS Capital

Anuradha Ramachandran, former investment director at Flourish Ventures, has joined TVS Capital Funds as a managing partner.

The former Flourish Ventures executive announced her transition to the new company via a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

In her new role, Ramachandran will drive investments and portfolio management across different verticals the company invests in.

Ramachandran joins TVS Capital with close to two decades of experience, with extensive exposure in early-stage investing. In her last role at Flourish Ventures, she was responsible for finding new investment opportunities in India and managing its portfolio in the country.

Before joining Flourish, Ramachandran has worked as an investment director at Omidyar Network from 2012 to 2018, where she focused on the financial services segment.

Prior to that, she worked for VentureEast for seven years, helping the early-stage venture capital firm with investments in financial services, clean technology, enterprise tech, IT services, supply chain, and group buying platforms.

Ramachandran has also worked as an investment banker at Lazard India previously, where her focus areas were consumer goods and life sciences. She has also led and handled several mergers and acquisitions, corporate strategy, and business development positions at Cadila Pharmaceuticals and UTV Interactive.

She began her career as a principal correspondent with an Indian business newspaper, The Financial Express. There, she was working with the corporate reporting and equities research team.

Ramachandran is an alumnus of the Indian School of Business (ISB). She completed her master’s in business administration (MBA) in finance from Madurai Kamraj University and her graduation in Physics from Fatima College, Madurai.

Founded in 2007 by Gopal Srinivasan, a third-generation entrepreneur of the TVS Family, TVS Capital Funds makes mid-market private equity investments in India. It manages Rs 2,000 crores in AUM across three Funds. It is backed by domestic financial institutions, family offices and high-net-worth individuals.

The firm launched its first fund in 2007 and is currently investing out of its third vehicle, for which it raised about Rs 1,550 crore, with the capital coming in from all Indian investors.

TVS Capital’s portfolio companies include Vivitri Capital, CredAvenue, Digit, DCB Bank, LEAP, and Suryoday Small Finance Bank, among others.

