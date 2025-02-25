Flipkart-backed super.money buys BharatX to integrate BNPL into UPI

UPI payments platform super.money, which is backed by Flipkart, has acquired checkout financing platform BharatX, with the aim to integrate buy now, pay later (BNPL) and installment-based payment solutions into UPI transactions.

The company did not disclose the value of the transaction.

As part of the acquisition, BharatX will work with super.money to integrate its expertise and technology to further scale the latter’s offerings in credit in the UPI space. super.money said the strategic acquisition will help strengthen its offerings in checkout financing and flexible repayment options for its vast user base.

“By leveraging BharatX’s platform, we are developing unique credit-on-UPI products that align with our shared vision of financial inclusion, empowering millions to transact with ease,” Prakash Sikaria, chief executive officer and founder of super.money, said.

Launched in July 2024, super.money is the sixth-largest UPI player currently in India. It has introduced a range of financial solutions, including superUPI, superCard, and superFD, and plans to expand its portfolio with additional offerings in the personal loan and unsecured credit product segments.

BharatX enables embedded credit on consumer-facing platforms such as white-labeled BNPL with zero risks to the platforms and easy integration. Founded in 2019 by Mehul Jindal, Eeshan Sharma, and Shyam Murugan, it works with over 50 brands in India, including direct-to-consumer ones. BharatX has many names on its cap table, including Y Combinator, 8i Ventures, Multiply Ventures, among others.

