Flipkart-backed super.money buys BharatX to integrate BNPL into UPI
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Flipkart-backed super.money buys BharatX to integrate BNPL into UPI

Flipkart-backed super.money buys BharatX to integrate BNPL into UPI

By Ajay Ramanathan

  • 25 Feb 2025
Flipkart-backed super.money buys BharatX to integrate BNPL into UPI
Credit: 123RF.com

UPI payments platform super.money, which is backed by Flipkart, has acquired checkout financing platform BharatX, with the aim to integrate buy now, pay later (BNPL) and installment-based payment solutions into UPI transactions. 

The company did not disclose the value of the transaction. 

As part of the acquisition, BharatX will work with super.money to integrate its expertise and technology to further scale the latter’s offerings in credit in the UPI space. super.money said the strategic acquisition will help strengthen its offerings in checkout financing and flexible repayment options for its vast user base.  

Advertisement

“By leveraging BharatX’s platform, we are developing unique credit-on-UPI products that align with our shared vision of financial inclusion, empowering millions to transact with ease,” Prakash Sikaria, chief executive officer and founder of super.money, said. 

Launched in July 2024, super.money is the sixth-largest UPI player currently in India. It has introduced a range of financial solutions, including superUPI, superCard, and superFD, and plans to expand its portfolio with additional offerings in the personal loan and unsecured credit product segments. 

BharatX enables embedded credit on consumer-facing platforms such as white-labeled BNPL with zero risks to the platforms and easy integration. Founded in 2019 by Mehul Jindal, Eeshan Sharma, and Shyam Murugan, it works with over 50 brands in India, including direct-to-consumer ones. BharatX has many names on its cap table, including Y Combinator, 8i Ventures, Multiply Ventures, among others. 

Advertisement
FlipkartSuperMoneyBharatXUPIBNPLY Combinator8i VenturesMultiply Ventures

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Muddy Waters' Carson Block weighs India entry, may consider long-only, long-short fund

Finance

Muddy Waters' Carson Block weighs India entry, may consider long-only, long-short fund

Bain Capital-backed 360 ONE Asset tops target for secondaries fund

Finance

Bain Capital-backed 360 ONE Asset tops target for secondaries fund

Alvarez & Marsal hires former KPMG cybersecurity veteran

Finance

Alvarez & Marsal hires former KPMG cybersecurity veteran

Premium
BlackSoil raising fresh capital as merger with Caspian Debt moves forward

Finance

BlackSoil raising fresh capital as merger with Caspian Debt moves forward

Premium
What's at stake for PE firms, impact investors as Aviom lands in bankruptcy court

Finance

What's at stake for PE firms, impact investors as Aviom lands in bankruptcy court

Tata Group's non-bank lending arm Tata Capital to launch IPO

Finance

Tata Group's non-bank lending arm Tata Capital to launch IPO

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW