Flashback 2024: Private credit takes centre stage as deployment tops $6.5 bn
Flashback 2024: Private credit takes centre stage as deployment tops $6.5 bn

By Priyal Mahtta

  • 30 Dec 2024
Premium
Credit: Thinkstock

India&#39;s private credit market expanded in the year gone by, propelled by strong macroeconomic fundamentals, a stable economy, and improved levels of corporate governance.  According to Ernst & Young’s study of private credit during the first half of 2024, the overall issuance value during the six-month period reached an all-time high of ......

