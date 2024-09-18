AltiusHub, Bluecopa, Schmooze, others raise venture funding

Siddharth Reddy (R) and Abiram Vijaykumar, founders, AltiusHub

Supply chain traceability platform AltiusHub, finance operations automation firm Bluecopa, Indian-chilli focused hot condiments brand Kaatil, event tech startup Ticket9, and meme-based dating app Schmooze raised early-stage funding, the companies said Wednesday.



AltiusHub



AltiusHub has raised $2.25 million (Rs 18.8 crore) in a seed round led by Endiya Partners with participation from friends and family. AltiusHub helps manufacturing entities secure their supply chains. With an initial focus on the pharma industry, the product helps in preventing counterfeit medicines from entering the supply chain.

The funding will be used to bolster the engineering team and to hire sector specific senior talent, the company said in a statement.

The company was founded in 2023 in Hyderabad by Siddharth Reddy and Abiram Vijaykumar.

Bluecopa raised $1.8 million in a pre-series A round led by Blume Ventures, Dallas Venture Capital, and Venture Catalysts. The fresh capital infusion will be used to expand market reach, enhance AI capabilities, and advance product development.



Founded in 2021 by Nilotpal Chanda, Raghavendra Reddy, and Satya Prakash Buddhavarapu, Bluecopa offers automation of financial operations. It caters to sectors such as ecommerce, financial services, travel, logistics, and gaming.



Kaatil



Kaatil, an Indian-chilli focused hot condiments brand of Smerc Food & Beverages, raised an undisclosed amount in seed funding. The funding was led by Mumbai-based Prajay Advisors along with Shivaan Ghai and Romil Ratra from Mumbai’s Graviss Group.

Kaatil’s SKUs include hot sauces, hot ketchups, and chilli oils made of Indian chillies and more. It plans to use the capital for expanding the product lines and presence through multiple national and international distribution channels including e-commerce marketplaces, quick commerce, and offline retail outlets.



The company also plans to establish an independent B2B supply arm to cater to restaurants, hotels and cafés, it said in a statement.

Event tech startup Ticket9 has secured an undisclosed amount of funding from actor Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan.

Having already raised $200,000 in pre-seed round, Ticket9 plans to allocate the latest infusion to further strengthen its technological infrastructure and expand its market reach.

Ticket9, founded by Yazhini Shanmugam and Santhos Premraj, offers a SaaS platform designed to help organizers create, manage, promote, and monetize events.

It may expand into movie ticketing, providing a seamless experience for both event organizers and entertainment enthusiasts alike, the company said in a statement.



Schmooze



Schmooze, a meme-based dating app, has raised $4 million in a funding round led by Elevation Capital. Angel investors, including founders from Ultrahuman, The Souled Store, Mosaic Wellness, and Paytm, also participated in the funding round.



Founded by Vidya Madhavan and Abhinav Anurag in Bengaluru, Schmooze uses AI to connect people through memes, matching them based on their humor and interests. The newly-raised funds will be used for growth, expansion, and enhancing its AI engine.

