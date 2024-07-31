FirstCry cuts fresh issue size in IPO as PE/VC investors change exit plans
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Consumer
  • FirstCry cuts fresh issue size in IPO as PE/VC investors change exit plans

FirstCry cuts fresh issue size in IPO as PE/VC investors change exit plans

By Malvika Maloo

  • 31 Jul 2024
Premium
FirstCry cuts fresh issue size in IPO as PE/VC investors change exit plans
Credit: 123RF.com

Softbank-backed baby products retailer FirstCry, which received regulatory approval for an initial public offering earlier this month after refiling its preliminary documents, has cut the size of the primary share issue even as some of its investors have changed their exit plans.  Brainbees Solutions Ltd, the company behind FirstCry, now intends to raise ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Pro
How juicy was Sixth Sense Ventures' latest exit move?

Consumer

How juicy was Sixth Sense Ventures' latest exit move?

Premium
FirstCry cuts fresh issue size in IPO as PE/VC investors change exit plans

Consumer

FirstCry cuts fresh issue size in IPO as PE/VC investors change exit plans

Premium
Ola Electric IPO: A few winners and many losers as PE/VC investors seek exits

Consumer

Ola Electric IPO: A few winners and many losers as PE/VC investors seek exits

Nasher Miles, Neo raise early-stage funds

Consumer

Nasher Miles, Neo raise early-stage funds

Tiger Global-backed Captain Fresh makes third acquisition of this year

Consumer

Tiger Global-backed Captain Fresh makes third acquisition of this year

Premium
Nasher Miles looking at maiden funding round by end of this year

Consumer

Nasher Miles looking at maiden funding round by end of this year

Advertisement