FirstCheque-backed The Nestery buys Toy Academy

Yellow Birds Retail Pvt Ltd, which runs curated marketplace for parenting and childcare products The Nestery, said that it has acquired Toy Academy and its intellectual property, for an undisclosed sum.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company in a statement said that Toy Academy’s IP buyout will further bolster its continued focus on building an empathetic shopping experience for each parent on their platform.

“Acquiring Toy Academy has helped us catalyse the process of how we help parents get from what they are facing to what they need without having to put in hours of research and effort.

ADVERTISEMENT

We will use their IP to increase the accuracy and improve the learning of our empathetic catalogs," said Vaishnavi Rangarajan, Co-Founder and Director, The Nestery.

Founded by Stuti Agrawal and Prashant Adurty in early 2021, Toy Academy is a recommendation engine that helps parents identify and choose the right toys and games for their children based on their interests, skills, and specific learning outcomes. They have created proprietary IP rooted in pedagogy and extensive primary research with thousands of parents.

The Nestery was set up by Rangarajan, Aparna Vasudevan and T S Viswanathan in 2019. It is a vertical marketplace focused on helping modern Indian parents discover and buy the right products.

Last year in December, The Nestery secured funding of $500000 (around Rs 3.77 crore) led by Rebalance Angels Community and FirstCheque, among others.

Notably, the startup made it to the list of seven Indian startups in Sequoia's first cohort of Spark Fellowship for women entrepreneurs through which the venture capital firm provided a grant of $100,000 and mentorship to help encourage women entrepreneurship in India and Southeast Asia.