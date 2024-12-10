First Bridge nears halfway mark for second PE fund, gets new LP

Premium
Indian private equity firm First Bridge has brought on board a new limited partner for its second fund as it reaches closer to touching the investment vehicle’s halfway mark, VCCircle has gathered. The Mumbai-based PE firm, led by former Future Group executive KK Rathi and former India Resurgence Fund executive Vishal ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.