Fintech unicorn Yubi’s bond investing platform faces regulatory ire over rule violations

Premium

Aspero Markets Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of fintech unicorn Yubi that operates a platform to facilitate investments in fixed-income securities, has landed in regulatory trouble for flouting certain norms. Chennai-based Aspero, which was previously known as CredAvenue Securities Pvt Ltd, has been penalised by the Securities and Exchange Board of India ......