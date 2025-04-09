Fintech unicorn Yubi’s bond investing platform faces regulatory ire over rule violations
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • Fintech unicorn Yubi’s bond investing platform faces regulatory ire over rule violations

Fintech unicorn Yubi’s bond investing platform faces regulatory ire over rule violations

By Ajay Ramanathan

  • 09 Apr 2025
Premium
Fintech unicorn Yubi’s bond investing platform faces regulatory ire over rule violations

Aspero Markets Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of fintech unicorn Yubi that operates a platform to facilitate investments in fixed-income securities, has landed in regulatory trouble for flouting certain norms.  Chennai-based Aspero, which was previously known as CredAvenue Securities Pvt Ltd, has been penalised by the Securities and Exchange Board of India ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Peek at Tiger Global-backed Infra.Market's game plan as it gears up for $1-bn IPO

TMT

Peek at Tiger Global-backed Infra.Market's game plan as it gears up for $1-bn IPO

Premium
Indian startups attract more VCs in Q1 2025 after two straight years of decline

TMT

Indian startups attract more VCs in Q1 2025 after two straight years of decline

Premium
Why upcoming startup IPOs look stronger than their predecessors

TMT

Why upcoming startup IPOs look stronger than their predecessors

Outzidr, Cautio, DaveAI, Grest, Data Safeguard, Scoutflo secure funding

TMT

Outzidr, Cautio, DaveAI, Grest, Data Safeguard, Scoutflo secure funding

SigIQ, Calligo Technologies, Sadbhav Future Tech, Vimano get fresh funding

TMT

SigIQ, Calligo Technologies, Sadbhav Future Tech, Vimano get fresh funding

Kedaara Capital leads Juspay's Series D round as Swedish investor trims stake

TMT

Kedaara Capital leads Juspay's Series D round as Swedish investor trims stake

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW