Fintech to remain key investment theme in MENA: Panellists at LP Summit Dubai 2024

Premium
Fintech, which has emerged as one of the most funded sectors in the Middle East and North Africa region, will continue to grow as an investment theme in coming years owing to digital transformation and improved regulatory framework, industry executives said at the VCCircle Limited Partners Summit in Dubai. “Fintech as ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.