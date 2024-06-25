Fintech startups Plus Gold, LXME raise early-stage funding

Veer Mishra, founder, Plus Gold

Fintech startup Plus Gold and LXME secured early-stage funding, the companies said on Tuesday.

Plus Gold has raised $1.2 million (Rs 10 crore) in a seed funding round led by JITO Angel Network.

The round also saw participation from early-stage investment firm Venture Catalysts, Signal Ventures and angel investors such as Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha and tech entrepreneur Sachin Shetty.

The funding will be strategically deployed to improve Plus Gold's technological infrastructure, along with team expansion, particularly in technology and customer service roles.

Founded by Veer Mishra and Raj Parekh, the platform allows users to invest in gold through systematic investment plans (SIPs) or one-time transactions. The platform allows users to redeem their digital gold investments as physical jewellery, thus combining modern investment practices with traditional gold ownership.

"The funds will be used to refine our technology, expand our user base, and introduce innovative features. Our goal is to make gold investment as easy and accessible as using a smartphone app,” said Mishra, co-founder, Plus Gold.

Women-focused fintech startup LXME has raised $1.2 million in a seed funding round led by early-stage venture capital firm Kalaari Capital’s women entrepreneurs-focused CXXO initiative.

The round also saw participation from Yash Kela of Founders Collective Fund, Amaya Ventures, the family office of Amit Khanna, Capri Holdings, Aditi Kothari of DSP and Adiko Holdings, among others.

With the current fundraise, the startup will invest in brand-building and user acquisition efforts across India. It will also invest in its technology and product stack to improve user experience and engagement.

Founded by Priti Rathi Gupta and Ridhi Kanoria Doongursee, LXME is a fintech platform that offers women tailored products such as mutual funds, loans, prepaid shopping cards, financial education and access to a community of like-minded peers. It has a community base of over 400,000 women across various channels.

