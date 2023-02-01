facebook-page-view
Finance minister unveils last full budget before 2024 election

By Reuters

  01 Feb 2023
Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Minister | Credit: Reuters

Finance minister on Wednesday presented the government's last full budget in parliament before a general election due next year that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is widely projected to win. 

Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to lower the government's fiscal deficit while announcing spending and other measures to keep India as one of the fastest-growing major economies in the world. 

Since taking office in 2014, Modi has ramped up capital spending including on roads and energy, while wooing investors through lower tax rates and labour reforms, and offering subsidies to poor households to clinch their political support. 

Finance minister unveils last full budget before 2024 election

Finance minister unveils last full budget before 2024 election

