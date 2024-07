Family offices getting into private credit for predictable returns: Panelists at VCCircle Summit

Premium Catamaran's Deepak Padaki and Investec's Piyush Gupta at VCCircle summit

Healthy cash flows and profitability are two of the key metrics used for evaluating firms when extending private credit, as these provide a safety net as far as risk-adjusted returns are concerned, said panelists at the VCCircle Family Office Summit 2024. Fixed income, and public and private investment are the ......