facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Fairfax-backed IIFL Finance to raise $152 mn via share sale amid ban on gold loans

Fairfax-backed IIFL Finance to raise $152 mn via share sale amid ban on gold loans

By Reuters

  • 17 Apr 2024
Fairfax-backed IIFL Finance to raise $152 mn via share sale amid ban on gold loans
Nirmal Jain, founder and chairman, IIFL

India's IIFL Finance will raise 12.72 billion rupees ($152 million) by selling shares, the non-bank lender said on Wednesday, aiming to shore up capital a month after the central bank barred it from offering gold loans.

In mid-March, IIFL had said it would raise up to 15 billion rupees via a rights issue, which gives preferential treatment to existing shareholders, but had not finalised the amount.

That plan came nine days after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) ordered the company to stop sanctioning, disbursing and selling gold loans due to "material supervisory concerns" in its portfolio.

Advertisement

Since then IIFL's stock has sunk 30% through its closing price on Tuesday. The company will sell shares at 300 rupees each, a 29% discount to the last close.

IIFL said shareholders will get one rights share for every nine shares they hold. The issue runs from April 30 to May 14.

Fairfax India, IIFL's top shareholder with a 15% stake, had said it would provide up to $200 million in liquidity to support the lender.

Advertisement

IIFL's gold loans under management stood at 246.92 billion rupees as of Dec. 31, accounting for 32% of its total assets.

IIFL FinanceFairfax IndiaFairfax

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Premium
EQT, ChrysCap-backed Credila gets valuation bump as it adds new investor to cap table

Finance

EQT, ChrysCap-backed Credila gets valuation bump as it adds new investor to cap table

Law firm JSA hires Zetwerk exec for corporate practice

Finance

Law firm JSA hires Zetwerk exec for corporate practice

Fairfax-backed IIFL Finance to raise $152 mn via share sale amid ban on gold loans

Finance

Fairfax-backed IIFL Finance to raise $152 mn via share sale amid ban on gold loans

Premium
NIIF set to bring offshore LP on board for new $1 bn fund to back PE/VC firms

Finance

NIIF set to bring offshore LP on board for new $1 bn fund to back PE/VC firms

Private equity firm CVC Capital unveils plan for $1.3 bn IPO

Finance

Private equity firm CVC Capital unveils plan for $1.3 bn IPO

Premium
Believe it or not: Average mid-stage VC cheques in Africa are bigger than the rest of the World!

Finance

Believe it or not: Average mid-stage VC cheques in Africa are bigger than the rest of the World!

Advertisement