Fabric, Emversity, SaveIN, Visa2Fly, Gale secure early-stage funding

Visa2Fly’s chief technology officer Dhruv Kumar, CEO and co-founder Vijayendra Bawa, and chief business officer Ankur Joshi

Fabric, Emversity, SaveIN, Visa2Fly, and Gale have secured early-stage funding from various investors, the companies said on Wednesday.

EV tech company Fabric, along with its unit Intellicar, has raised $13.5 million (Rs115 crore) in a Series A funding round led by global asset manager Nuveen.



"This sizable investment will enable us to accelerate the development of the next generation of our technology, opening up newer markets and also deepen our market leadership in the mobility ecosystem within India while empowering millions to embrace sustainable transportation," said Karan Makhija, co-founder and CEO of Fabric.



Founded in 2022 in Bengaluru, Fabric develops technologies that help EV companies manage energy and data seamlessly. Intellicar has connected over 300,000 EV assets using the Internet of Things (IoT) and data-driven solutions.

Beyond Odds Technologies, the parent company of the skill-based training and higher-education platform Emversity, has closed a $5-million pre-Series A round. The round was led by Z47 and Lightspeed, with participation from Alteria Capital and Innoven Capital.



Emversity currently operates in 36 campuses across 18 Indian states and has launched travel and hospitality programs to bridge skill gaps in multiple sectors. The company aims to expand to 75 campuses by the end of the current financial year, according to a statement.



Under the ‘Emversity School of Allied Health Sciences’, students are trained for roles such as nurses, therapists, and lab technicians. The new ‘Emversity School of Hospitality’ partners with major hotel chains to offer training in room service, F&B, and culinary skills across nine campuses.



Founded by former Unacademy COO Vivek Sinha, Emversity focuses on skill-based training and recruitment for grey-collar roles in healthcare, hospitality, education, and construction.

Healthcare-focussed fintech startup SaveIN has secured Rs 37 crore ($4.3 million) in a funding round led by existing investors 10X Founders, Oliver Jung, and Leblon Capital, with fresh participation from Stem AI.

This follows the company's earlier Rs 64-crore seed funding, bringing its total raised capital to over Rs 100 crore.



Founded in 2022 by Jitin Bhasin and backed by Y-Combinator, SaveIN enables improved access to outpatient care through a network of over 7,000 clinics and wellness centres across India. It offers no-cost EMI payment options for services, including dental, dermatology, fertility, haircare, hearing, fitness, Ayurveda, and homeopathy.

The company plans to use the new capital to scale its EMI offerings, expand its healthcare network, and accelerate product development.

Travel tech startup Visa2Fly has raised $2 million in seed funding, led by M Venture Partners, with participation from Flipkart Ventures, FinSight Ventures, and Thinkuvate.

The Gurugram-based startup plans to expand its tech-enabled verification tools, improve automation in visa processing, and strengthen partnerships with major travel platforms.

Founded in 2022 by Vijayendra Bawa and Dhruv Kumar, Visa2Fly provides AI-driven automation, real-time tracking, and seamless integrations for a smoother visa application process.

Gale

Silicon Valley-based immigration tech startup Gale has raised $2.7 million in seed funding led by Axiom Partners, with participation from Y-Combinator, 468 Capital, and Indian Elevation Capital.

Gale uses AI to simplify the US work visa process, allowing companies to input basic information and automatically generate H-1B, L-1, or EB-2/EB-3 filings with minimal legal intervention.

Gale was founded by Rahul Gudise and Rishabh Sambare as part of Y-Combinator’s Winter 2025 batch.

