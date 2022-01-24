Ezetap Mobile shuffles top deck; elevates Byas Nambisan to co-founder

Ezetap Mobile Solutions Pvt. Ltd which operates digital payment solutions provider Ezetap, has announced elevation of Byas Nambisan as its Co-Founder.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company said the Board has also promoted Arjun Ramesh, Vice President of International Sales, UAE and Tamal Das, Vice President of Customer Solutions, as members of the founding team.

Nambisan joined Ezetap as the Chief Financial Officer in 2014, while in 2019, he took charge of the company after the exit of both the Co-Founders Abhijit Bose and Bhaktha Keshavachar.

ADVERTISEMENT

While, Bose joined WhatsApp, Keshavachar, on the other hand, stepped down to launch another venture in the deep technology space.

"We have strengthened our bank partnerships in India and the UAE and are working on expanding beyond these geographies. We plan to support this growth by doubling our workforce by 2022. We are also looking to raise $50-60 million in funding, towards the same goal and have recently appointed Unitus Capital as our Investment Banker," said Nambisan.

Founded in 2011 by silicon valley entrepreneurs Bose and Keshavachar, the platform offers solutions like remote pay, universal payment acceptance. It caters to the industries like bill payment and collections, insurance, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), restaurants and hospitality, retail and taxi services, among others.

Recently, VCCircle reported that the digital payments and financial services unicorn, Razorpay, is in early talks to pick up a majority stake in Ezetap Mobile Solutions Pvt. Ltd.