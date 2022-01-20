Stay Home. Read Quality News
Loading...
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Finance
Finance
By
Fintech unicorn Razorpay eyes majority stake in Ezetap Mobile
Photo Credit: 123RF.com

Digital payments and financial services unicorn, Razorpay, is in early talks to pick up a majority stake in Bengaluru-based payment...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
Loading...
ADVERTISEMENT
UPCOMING EVENTS
Loading...
ADVERTISEMENT