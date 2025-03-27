Expertia AI, Mobileware, OneStack secure early-stage funding

Expertia AI co-founders Akshay Gugnani (left) and Kanishk Shukla

Expertia AI, Mobileware Technologies, and OneStack have secured early-stage funding from various investors, the companies said.

Expertia AI has raised Rs 20 crore in a pre-Series A funding round, led by Rockstud Capital, with participation from Flipkart and existing investors Endiya Partners and Chiratae Ventures.

The recruiter platform, which offers an end-to-end hiring automation solution, will use the funds to further develop its product and expand its technology team.

Founded in 2021 by Kanishk Shukla and Akshay Gugnani in Bengaluru, Expertia AI provides an AI-powered platform that automates talent discovery, sourcing, screening, assessment, and interviews across more than 35 job platforms. In 2021, it raised Rs 9 crore from its existing investors.

Mobileware Technologies, a digital payments infrastructure company, has secured Rs 7.25 crore in a strategic investment from Zaggle, bringing the total investment raised to Rs 22.85 crore.

Following this investment, Zaggle now holds a 38.34% stake in the Mumbai-based startup on a post-issue and fully diluted basis. Zaggle had previously acquired a 26% stake through a Rs 15.60-crore investment.

Mobileware was founded by Amitabh Kanekar and Satyajit Kanekar.

OneStack has raised $2 million (Rs 17.1 crore) in a Series A funding round led by Pentathlon Ventures, with participation from Yatra Angel Network and continued support from existing investors 100Unicorns and Venture Catalysts.

The fintech platform for cooperative banks is also set to raise an additional $1 million as part of the same round.

Founded by Amit Kapoor and Vishal Gupta, the Gurugram-based fintech startup's platform provides end-to-end solutions, including core banking, mobile banking, NPCI UPI Switch, and Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS) Switch, to regional and rural banks.

