Ex-Furlenco exec joins Grip to drive business growth

Finance firm Grip Invest on Tuesday said it has appointed Vaibhav Laddha as the chief business officer to spearhead the company’s growth initiatives and drive its strategic business partnerships.

Besides, Laddha will also help in formulating Grip’s go-to market strategy for new products and acquiring new investors.

“Grip has facilitated Rs 400 crore of investments in such a short span, which is testimony to the outstanding team we have,” he said.

Laddha, who has over 13 years of experience across industries in growth roles, building organisations and divisions, headed the corporate finance vertical at furniture subscription company Furlenco, prior to his taking up the new role.

Earlier, he had worked with companies like Amazon and Coursera. He holds an MBA degree from Darden School of Business, University of Virginia and had completed B.Tech from IIT Delhi.

“With more than 250,000 strong investor community, we are focussed on helping them and more investors in the country reimagine wealth creation through alternate investment opportunities. For achieving our larger goal, we are strengthening our core team. Vaibhav has demonstrated key ability in driving targeted and positive outcomes and we are confident that his leadership and operational excellence will help us scale our vision faster,” said Nikhil Aggarwal, Founder and CEO at Grip.

Grip, founded by Aggarwal, Vivek Gulati and Aashish Jindal in 2020, acts as a link between companies and retail investors for fulfilling capital needs of firms. The firm claims that in the past 27 months, it has built a community of over 250,000 investors and has facilitated leasing of assets worth Rs 375 crore.

Grip raised a total funding amount of $4.8 million and $3 million in a Series A round led by Venture Highway and Endiya Partners in August last year.

