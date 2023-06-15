facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Consumer
  • Exclusive: Snacks maker Happilo in talks with PE firms for fresh fundraise

Exclusive: Snacks maker Happilo in talks with PE firms for fresh fundraise

By Debjyoti Roy

  • 15 Jun 2023
Premium
Exclusive: Snacks maker Happilo in talks with PE firms for fresh fundraise
Happilo founder Vikas D Nahar

Healthy snacks maker Happilo International Pvt Ltd, which counts homegrown investors Motilal Oswal PE and A91 Partners among its existing backers, is in talks with several big private equity firms to raise a large round of funding, two people aware of the development told VCCircle.  The seven-year-old Bengaluru-based company is looking to ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Bain Capital scores modest returns from $265 mn India exit move

Finance

Bain Capital scores modest returns from $265 mn India exit move

Premium
Exclusive: GSK Velu's eyecare chain Maxivision set to close new PE round

Healthcare

Exclusive: GSK Velu's eyecare chain Maxivision set to close new PE round

Premium
Co-founder harmony: Pharmeasy's Parekh weighs in at VCCircle Founders' Forum

General

Co-founder harmony: Pharmeasy's Parekh weighs in at VCCircle Founders' Forum

Premium
Harsha Raghavan's PE firm Convergent takes a haircut from recent bet

Manufacturing

Harsha Raghavan's PE firm Convergent takes a haircut from recent bet

Warburg-backed boAt's FY23 revenue rises as audio, wearables sales soar

Consumer

Warburg-backed boAt's FY23 revenue rises as audio, wearables sales soar

Premium
Zigly's parent acquires Mumbai petcare startup

TMT

Zigly's parent acquires Mumbai petcare startup

Advertisement