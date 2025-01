Exclusive: Shipping billionaire Saade set to form Africa logistics JV

Premium Rodolphe Saade, Chairman and CEO, CMA CGM

Privately-held shipping giant CMA CGM, which is led by billionaire Rodolphe Saade and has been on an acquisition spree with over half a dozen deals in the last three years including the big-ticket buyout of Bollore in Brazil last February, is moving for a bigger piece of the African market. The ......