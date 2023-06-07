Exclusive: Gender-lens fund Aruwa Capital set to ink FMCG deal

Premium Aruwa founder Adesuwa Okunbo Rhodes (third from right) with team members

Aruwa Capital Management, a Lagos-based early-stage growth equity and gender-lens investment firm that has announced at least seven investments to date, is close to striking another deal in Nigeria, VCCircle has gathered. The firm, which marked the final close of its debut fund that was targeting a corpus of $20 million ......