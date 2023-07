Exclusive: Emcure Pharma scion’s firm buys online nutrition platform

Premium Samit Mehta, executive director, Emcure Pharma

A company led by Samit Mehta, executive director at drugmaker Emcure Pharma, has bought an online nutrition and sports supplement brand, two people aware of the development told VCCircle. Mehta, who is also the son of Emcure founder Satish Mehta and brother of Shark Tank India judge and Emcure executive director ......