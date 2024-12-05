Exclusive: BlackRock investing in Indian family office-backed private hospital

Pro BlackRock logo displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. | Credit: Reuters/Brendan McDermid

Larry Fink-led BlackRock, the world’s largest money manager with assets under management of around $11.5 trillion, has inked an agreement to invest in an Indian private healthcare group, VCCircle has learnt. New York-headquartered BlackRock, which has been on an acquisition drive in the alternative investment domain having sealed the purchase ......