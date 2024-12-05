Exclusive: BlackRock investing in Indian family office-backed private hospital
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Healthcare
  • Exclusive: BlackRock investing in Indian family office-backed private hospital

Exclusive: BlackRock investing in Indian family office-backed private hospital

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 05 Dec 2024
Pro
Exclusive: BlackRock investing in Indian family office-backed private hospital
BlackRock logo displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. | Credit: Reuters/Brendan McDermid

Larry Fink-led BlackRock, the world’s largest money manager with assets under management of around $11.5 trillion, has inked an agreement to invest in an Indian private healthcare group, VCCircle has learnt.    New York-headquartered BlackRock, which has been on an acquisition drive in the alternative investment domain having sealed the purchase ......

New to VCCircle.com?

Subscribe to VCCircle PRO and get privileged access to exclusive curated articles!

Become a Pro member
Already a VCCircle PRO member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Affirma Capital moves to score another India exit

Healthcare

Affirma Capital moves to score another India exit

Pro
Carlyle spins a quick multi-bagger in India

Healthcare

Carlyle spins a quick multi-bagger in India

Premium
Malabar, White Oak bet on healthcare marketplace at $120 mn valuation

Healthcare

Malabar, White Oak bet on healthcare marketplace at $120 mn valuation

OrbiMed-backed Suraksha Diagnostic's IPO scrapes through on final day

Healthcare

OrbiMed-backed Suraksha Diagnostic's IPO scrapes through on final day

Premium
GIC doubles down on Indian real estate, healthcare firms

Healthcare

GIC doubles down on Indian real estate, healthcare firms

Premium
US drugmaker Eli Lilly's India unit set for change of guard

Healthcare

US drugmaker Eli Lilly's India unit set for change of guard

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW