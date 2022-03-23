Ex-Twitter honcho joins Noise to drive growth expansion

Consumer electronics brand Noise on Wednesday said it has roped in former Twitter executive Shalabh Gupta as its Chief Growth Officer (CGO).

In his new role, Gupta will lead growth strategies to drive the brand’s expansion. He will also work in pushing for next phase growth with his strategic and tactical insights.

“I am elated to join Noise on the trajectory that it is currently on. We are only going forward from here, with many innovations and achievements to unlock en route. I firmly believe Noise will be transforming the industry in the coming months," he said.

Prior to this, Gupta worked at Twitter as the Head of Strategy. He had also worked as the engagement manager at McKinsey & Company for over five years before quitting the company to join Max India Group in November 2014, where he was leading the group's strategies for more than a year.

He had also founded the food processing startup Akiva Superfoods in 2016.

Gupta holds a B.Tech degree in computer science and engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and an MBA degree from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM).

“We are extremely excited to welcome Shalabh in the leadership fold. He has a proven track record as a successful entrepreneur that matches our synergies. We are sure that with his wealth of experience he will be able to help the brand scale newer heights and drive the growth agenda for Noise," said Amit Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise

Founded in 2018 by cousins Amit and Gaurav Khatri in 2018, Noise began its business by selling smartphone cases and later diversified into smart wearable devices, action cameras, portable speakers, bluetooth headphones and wireless chargers.

It competes with the likes of boAt, JBL, Jabra, Sennheiser, Sony, Realme, Amazefit, etc.

In 2020, VCCircle reported that Noise was seeking to raise nearly Rs 100 crore at a valuation of as much as Rs 500 crore.

Recently, VCCircle reported that Titan Company Ltd, the Tata Group’s watch and jewellery retailing arm, was in an advanced stage of discussion to pick up a majority stake in lifestyle gadget brand Noise.