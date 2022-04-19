Ex-Alcazar Capital exec joins Ujjivan Financial Services as CEO, CFO

Ujjivan Financial Services Limited (UFSL) on Tuesday said it has appointed Radhakrishnan Ravi as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

In his new role, Ravi will lead Ujjivan in the next stage of growth and development.

Under his leadership as the CFO, Ravi will guide the strategy for growth and lead the finance function and oversee the proposed merger plans. He will also hold the key managerial personnel position of the company.

Ravi is a chartered accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants. He is also a member of the Institute of Internal Auditors based in Florida.

Ravi brings an experience of over 30 years, spread across financial accounting and planning, budgetary cost control, MIS reporting, and statutory compliance for internal control team management, the company said.

Earlier, he had worked as an independent fraud investigation officer at Inteltec, Commercial Director at Calega Resources Investment LLC, VP of Finance at Commit Group, Finance Director/Compliance Officer at Alcazar Capital Ltd, Chief Financial Officer at AGT FZCO, Dubai, Supervisor with Ernst & Young, Bahrain.

“The vast experience of Ravi will enable Ujjivan to navigate to its next phase. As the CEO and CFO, he will oversee the execution of the reverse merger,” said Samit Ghosh, Non-Executive Director and Chairman, UFSL.

Launched in 2005, Ujjivan Financial Services served over 37 lakh microfinance customers.

Ujjivan began its banking operations on February 1, 2017 post-transfer of business undertaking by Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd.

Itis backed by investors such as CDC Group, NewQuest Asia Investments II Ltd, Alena Pvt Ltd, CX Partners Fund I, Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd, AAJV Investment Trust, International Finance Corporation and Elevar Equity Mauritius.

In December 2019, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd, a unit of lender Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd, received a staggering response from investors to its initial public offering with the issue being the third most oversubscribed IPO in India at that time.