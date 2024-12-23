Everstone clocks another exit as Canada’s OTPP takes control of healthcare BPO firm

Premium
Singapore-headquartered and India-focussed private equity firm Everstone Capital, which has clocked partial or full exits from a number of companies over the past year and a half, has added to its harvest from five-years-old bet. The PE firm has now completely exited from business process outsourcing (BPO) services company Omega Healthcare ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.