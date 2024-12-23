Everstone clocks another exit as Canada’s OTPP takes control of healthcare BPO firm
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • Everstone clocks another exit as Canada’s OTPP takes control of healthcare BPO firm

Everstone clocks another exit as Canada’s OTPP takes control of healthcare BPO firm

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 23 Dec 2024
Premium
Everstone clocks another exit as Canada’s OTPP takes control of healthcare BPO firm
Everstone co-founders Atul Kapur (left) and Sameer Sain | Credit: Everstone

Singapore-headquartered and India-focussed private equity firm Everstone Capital, which has clocked partial or full exits from a number of companies over the past year and a half, has added to its harvest from five-years-old bet.     The PE firm has now completely exited from business process outsourcing (BPO) services company Omega Healthcare ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Mindgrove, M37Labs secure early-stage investments

TMT

Mindgrove, M37Labs secure early-stage investments

Zoomcar to launch cab rental product to test demand in larger market

TMT

Zoomcar to launch cab rental product to test demand in larger market

MENA Digest: UAE startups lead funding activity; CredibleX, Anghami secure $55 mn each

TMT

MENA Digest: UAE startups lead funding activity; CredibleX, Anghami secure $55 mn each

Pro
Peak XV makes one of its best exit moves from India portfolio

TMT

Peak XV makes one of its best exit moves from India portfolio

Nazara's subsidiary Nodwin acquires AFK Gaming

TMT

Nazara's subsidiary Nodwin acquires AFK Gaming

Beyond Capital backs Clinikk, Fasal; Seekho, five other startups get funding

TMT

Beyond Capital backs Clinikk, Fasal; Seekho, five other startups get funding

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW