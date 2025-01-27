Everstone Capital weighs exit from digital engineering firm
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • Everstone Capital weighs exit from digital engineering firm

Everstone Capital weighs exit from digital engineering firm

Premium
Everstone Capital weighs exit from digital engineering firm
Everstone co-founders Atul Kapur (left) and Sameer Sain | Credit: Everstone

Singapore-headquartered and India-focussed private equity firm Everstone Capital, which added a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company to its portfolio last week, is planning to exit one of its investments in the technology services domain, two people privy to the development told VCCircle.  The PE firm is planning to exit its investment in digital ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

VoltUp, NNT Developers, Dressfolk raise funding; MapmyIndia bets on SimDaaS

TMT

VoltUp, NNT Developers, Dressfolk raise funding; MapmyIndia bets on SimDaaS

Pipeshift, Medusa Beverages bag early-stage funding

TMT

Pipeshift, Medusa Beverages bag early-stage funding

Premium
Carpediem-backed BPM provider acquires accounting services player

TMT

Carpediem-backed BPM provider acquires accounting services player

Drone Startup DroneAcharya in merger deal with AVPL International

TMT

Drone Startup DroneAcharya in merger deal with AVPL International

MENA Digest: Rize, MoneyHash, Retailhub, Pluto, Ogram, others raise fund

TMT

MENA Digest: Rize, MoneyHash, Retailhub, Pluto, Ogram, others raise fund

Everstone strengthens tech portfolio with Wingify's acquisition

TMT

Everstone strengthens tech portfolio with Wingify's acquisition

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW