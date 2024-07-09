Everstone Capital onboards former National Investment & Infra Fund chief

Premium Sujoy Bose, CEO - investment management, Everstone Capital

Singapore-based private equity firm Everstone Capital, a backer of companies like Sahyadri Hospitals, API Holdings, Indostar and Burger King franchisee Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd, has appointed former National Investment and Infrastructure Fund executive Sujoy Bose, at a time when the firm is raising its new fund. Bose was the MD & CEO of ......