Everstone-backed medical devices maker Integris appoints new CEO
Everstone-backed medical devices maker Integris appoints new CEO

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 27 Sep 2024
Probir Das, group CEO, Integris Health Pvt. Ltd

Integris Health Pvt Ltd, which manufactures and distributes cardiac stents and cardiovascular medical devices under the name Translumina Therapeutics, said Friday it has appointed former chief of Japan’s medtech company Terumo Medical Corporation Probir Das as its new CEO.

Integris Health - backed by India-focussed private equity firm Everstone Capital - said Das' appointment will be effective from November this year.

He has over three decades of experience in the global medtech space and will lead the next phase of growth and innovation for the company.

“I look forward to expanding our market presence, delivering cutting-edge medical technologies to patients worldwide and ultimately transforming healthcare delivery on a global scale,” Das said in a press statement.

When contacted, the company said this is the first time the company has appointed a chief executive who would operate as a group CEO for the platform.

Prior to this, Das was chairman and managing director at Terumo Asia Pacific, a position he held since 2019. Previously, he served as Director of Diagnostics Systems at BD, a global medtech company, where he oversaw the strategic direction of its microbiology and women's health divisions, along with cancer business verticals.

He also serves as a board member and vice chairperson of the Asia Pacific Medical Technology Association and has previously held leadership roles at the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) and NATHEALTH, an apex healthcare organisation advocating for improved access to quality healthcare.

In 2019, Everstone acquired a controlling stake in Translumina to support the company's growth and expand its global operations.

Founded in 2010 by Gurmit Chugh and Punita Sharma, Integris, claiming to be among the top three stent makers in India, operates on four key business segments: cardiovascular devices, clinical diagnostics, scientific lab solutions, and vascular access therapies.

The company has research and development facilities in India and Germany, along with multiple manufacturing sites across India and Europe.

Integris also has a market presence in India, Southeast Asia, and key strategic markets in Europe, the Middle East and Latin America.

Integris Health Pvt. LtdProbir DasTerumo Asia Pacific

