facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

Eversource to get a cheque from existing LP for smart metering platform

By Aman Malik

  • 09 Apr 2024
Premium
Eversource to get a cheque from existing LP for smart metering platform
Dhanpal Jhaveri, CEO, Eversource

Climate-focused alternative investment firm Eversource Capital is set to receive funding from one of its existing limited partners for its India-focused smart metering platform, as it moves forward in a sector that has also attracted Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC and US-based infrastructure private equity firm I Squared Capital.  Eversource, formed ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Eversource to get a cheque from existing LP for smart metering platform

Infrastructure

Eversource to get a cheque from existing LP for smart metering platform

Premium
Real estate investor Arbour plans to float private credit fund

Infrastructure

Real estate investor Arbour plans to float private credit fund

Brookfield monetises Dubai office asset in deal with UAE's Lunate, Saudi firm Olayan

Infrastructure

Brookfield monetises Dubai office asset in deal with UAE's Lunate, Saudi firm Olayan

Premium
Neo Asset hires former Brookfield executive for infrastructure team

Infrastructure

Neo Asset hires former Brookfield executive for infrastructure team

Premium
Blackstone recycles capital from India real estate portfolio

Infrastructure

Blackstone recycles capital from India real estate portfolio

Premium
Axis AMC's Patni on why real estate fundraising is still difficult and more

Infrastructure

Axis AMC's Patni on why real estate fundraising is still difficult and more

Advertisement