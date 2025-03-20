Everhope Oncology, My Pahadi Dukan, Lighthouse PropTech, Iyaso secure early-stage funding

Viren Shetty, vice-chairman of Narayana Health

Everhope Oncology, a joint venture between a hospital network, venture capital firm, and a healthcare-focused venture studio, has secured seed funding, while health and wellness brand My Pahadi Dukan and speech therapy startup Iyaso have raised pre-seed funding. Lighthouse PropTech has also received funding from venture capital firm Turbostart, it said.

Narayana Health, an established hospital network, early-stage venture capital firm W Health Ventures, and healthcare venture studio 2070 Health launched a joint venture called Everhope Oncology, which has raised $10 million (Rs 86.3 crore) in seed funding.

With the number of cancer cases rising in India, the company aims to address the gap in healthcare infrastructure by establishing chemotherapy facilities and specialized surgical centers.

The funds will be used to set up cancer care facilities in Delhi and Mumbai, with plans to expand to 10 cities over the next three years.

These centers will provide comprehensive cancer care, including diagnosis, chemotherapy, radiation, surgery, and palliative care.

My Pahadi Dukan, a direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand, has raised an undisclosed amount of pre-seed funding from Inflection Point Ventures (IPV).

The funds will be used to enhance the brand's marketing, strengthen working capital, and improve its operations and IT infrastructure.

The brand offers a range of Himalayan health and wellness products, including coffee, ghee and honey, and claims to collaborate with over 20,000 farmers, self-help groups (SHGs), cooperatives, and households. It sources products from nine Himalayan states and Bhutan, shipping to over 29 countries, and has fulfilled over 16,000 orders.

It was founded in 2021 by Himanshu Dua, Shubham Tandon, Rohan Sehgal, and Mohd. Anas Zubair in Uttarakhand.

Iyaso

Iyaso, a speech therapy startup that uses AI, has raised $500,000 in a pre-seed funding round that was led by Malpani Ventures. The round also saw participation from several angel investors.

Iyaso’s app provides structured and personalized interventions to help users learn, practise and apply speech therapy techniques in real-world situations.

Founded by Pune-based Viraj Kulkarni, the company claims that its debut offering Eloquent has been used by over 20,000 people across 150 countries since its launch in July 2024.

Lighthouse PropTech

Early-stage venture capital firm Turbostart has invested $1 million in Lighthouse PropTech as part of its $2.5-million funding round, which also saw participation from the Dabur Family Office as well as several other family offices.

With this funding, the company is now valued at $13.5 million. Mumbai-based Lighthouse, which was founded by Sumesh Mishra, said it will use the funds to build its technology-driven platform for luxury real estate transactions in India.

