Everest Fleet snags debt funding after Uber-led $20 mn round

Premium
Mobility startup Everest Fleet Pvt. Ltd has secured debt capital from an investor, less than two months after raising $20 million in an equity funding round led by global ride-hailing giant Uber. The startup, which is doubling down on the electric vehicle segment to meet growing demand for cleaner transportation options from ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.