Everest Fleet snags debt funding after Uber-led $20 mn round

By Anuj Suvarna

  • 10 Aug 2023
Everest Fleet snags debt funding after Uber-led $20 mn round

Mobility startup Everest Fleet Pvt. Ltd has secured debt capital from an investor, less than two months after raising $20 million in an equity funding round led by global ride-hailing giant Uber.  The startup, which is doubling down on the electric vehicle segment to meet growing demand for cleaner transportation options from ......

