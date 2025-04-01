Evenflow, Wendor, Entvin AI, The Bear House raise funding

Evenflow co-founder and CEO Utsav Agarwal

Evenflow, a house of brands, Wendor, a smart vending solutions provider, and Entvin AI, a platform that aids in FDA drug approval and streamlines the process, have raised early-stage funding, the companies said on Tuesday. Men’s apparel and accessories brand The Bear House has also raised funding.

Evenflow, a house of brands, has secured fresh funding from Venture Catalysts, Sunder Ramachandran, and a few angel investors. The investment is part of an ongoing Series A round totaling $5 million (Rs 42.8 crore).

The company had previously raised an undisclosed amount in a bridge round last October. To date, it has raised nearly $14 million.

The new funds will be used to scale and enhance profitability across Evenflow’s multi-brand portfolio, which includes Xtrim, Yogarise, Rusabl, BabyPro, Trendy Homes, Cinagro, and Frenchware, the company said in a statement. These brands are currently active in India, the US, and the MENA region.

Founded in 2021, Evenflow has previously received funding from investors such as 100unicorns, Village Global, Equanimity, Kunal Shah, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Emil Michael, Sandeep Varaganti, Srinath Rajam, among others.

Evenflow aims to increase its revenue by 10x and its profits by six-fold by 2027 by building a strong core team, scaling its business, and maintaining a healthy bottom line, it said.

Wendor, a provider of smart vending solutions, has raised $2.5 million (about Rs 21 crore) from Elanpro, a commercial refrigeration equipment manufacturer.

The funding, structured as a mix of equity (Rs 5 crore) and debt (Rs 16 crore), will help Wendor scale operations, enhance its AI capabilities, and expand internationally, the company said in a statement. The funding will also support advancments in AI-powered vending technology, computer vision solutions, and Wendor’s market presence in India and abroad.

Additionally, Wendor will receive operational support from Elanpro, leveraging its service and logistics network across India.

Founded in 2021 by Lakshit Anand, Wendor focuses on digital payments, mobile integration, and smart vending technology. The collaboration with Elanpro also provides Wendor access to nationwide warehousing, dealer networks, and expertise in hardware, software, and refrigeration.

Entvin AI has secured its first funding of $500,000 from Y Combinator. With this investment, Entvin plans to expand its AI capabilities and accelerate customer acquisition among mid to large pharmaceutical companies globally.

The company offers specialized AI solutions for pharmaceutical and life sciences companies.



Founded by IIT-Mumbai graduates Sanskar Jain, Hemant Phalak, and Rishabh Arya, Entvin AI has developed an AI platform that streamlines the complex and resource-intensive FDA drug approval process. Its platform automates document drafting, compliance verification, and regulatory monitoring tasks.

The Bear House

The Bear House Clothing Pvt Ltd (The Bear House) has raised Rs 50 crore in a Series A funding round, led by JM Financial India Growth Fund III, first reported by VCCircle.



The funds will be used for offline expansion, working capital, and branding initiatives, the company said in a statement. This is the eighth investment by JM Financial India Growth Fund III.

The Bear House, based in Bengaluru, is a men’s apparel and accessories brand focusing on premium casual workwear. The brand sells online through its website, app, and marketplaces such as Myntra, AJIO, and Flipkart. It opened its first physical store in Bengaluru in March 2025, and plans to launch around 20 stores across India in the next two years.



Founded in 2017, The Bear House offers smart casual workwear, including shirts, T-shirts, denim, and footwear.

