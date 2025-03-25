JM Financial PE in talks to invest in Namita Thapar-backed consumer brand

Premium Darius Pandole, MD and CEO, JM Financial Private Equity

Mumbai-based financial services firm JM Financial Group, known for its investments across private equity, private credit, debt, and mutual funds, is in advanced talks to invest in a consumer brand backed by Namita Thapar, executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, two people familiar with the matter told VCCircle. Founded by Nimesh Kampani, ......