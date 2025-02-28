ESG framework has inherent benefits for companies: Panelists at VCCircle LP Summit

Premium BII's Srini Nagarajan, Proparco's Diane Jegam, Manna Agribio's Handhi Kentjono, and Noovoleum's Philippe Micone at VCCircle LP event

A focus on environmental, social and governance framework by investors has a lot of inherent benefits for portfolio companies that extend beyond compliance to commercial gains, according to panelists at VCCircle Limited Partners Summit 2025. The panelists, which included executives from British International Investment, Proparco and Noovoleum, said these measures will ......