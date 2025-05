Equirus’ early-stage fund set for final close in two months

Premium Sadhika Agarwal, lead, investments at Equirus InnovateX Fund

Diversified financial services firm Equirus, which has made a number of acquisitions in recent months to expand across verticals, is set to hit the final close of its early-stage investment fund. The Equirus InnovateX Fund, launched by the company last year to invest in early-stage startups, is expected to close at ......