EQT’s plan to monetize India tech portfolio firm moves forward
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • EQT’s plan to monetize India tech portfolio firm moves forward

EQT’s plan to monetize India tech portfolio firm moves forward

By Siddhant Mishra

  • 15 Oct 2024
Premium
EQT’s plan to monetize India tech portfolio firm moves forward

Swedish private equity firm EQT’s plan to partially monetize its investment in an Indian company is moving forward after the technology services provider received regulatory approval to float an initial public offering.  EQT, which acquired Baring Private Equity Asia in 2022 to expand its operations in the continent, intends to sell ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Former AZB senior partner sets up own law firm for second time

Finance

Former AZB senior partner sets up own law firm for second time

Premium
EQT's plan to monetize India tech portfolio firm moves forward

Finance

EQT's plan to monetize India tech portfolio firm moves forward

TVS Credit posts 20% growth in profit for second quarter

Finance

TVS Credit posts 20% growth in profit for second quarter

Premium
BII's India bets slumped last year even as global investments remained flat

Finance

BII's India bets slumped last year even as global investments remained flat

Premium
Anicut Capital gets foreign capital for private credit fund via GIFT City vehicle

Finance

Anicut Capital gets foreign capital for private credit fund via GIFT City vehicle

Premium
How did Amicus Capital's bet value investment bank Equirus?

Finance

How did Amicus Capital's bet value investment bank Equirus?

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW