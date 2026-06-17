S&V Group’s family office partners with Cornerstone for India investments

Credit: 123RF.com

Venture capital firm Cornerstone Ventures has partnered with global family office Pytchley to deploy more than Rs 250 crore (around $26.4 million) into Indian technology startups.

The partnership will focus on investments in enterprise technology, deeptech and other technology-led businesses, with an emphasis on helping portfolio companies access international markets and strategic partnerships.

Pytchley is the family office of S&V Group and operates across Singapore, Dubai and London. The platform invests across private equity, private credit, real estate, fund management and sustainability-focussed businesses.

The collaboration is also expected to create cross-border opportunities for startups backed by Cornerstone Ventures through access to Pytchley's global business network.

For Pytchley, the partnership marks a deeper entry into India's startup ecosystem, while Cornerstone Ventures expects it to strengthen its ability to connect founders with overseas markets and operating partners. The firms said they plan to jointly explore opportunities across emerging technology sectors over the coming years.

“India is entering a significant phase of technology-led growth, particularly across enterprise and deeptech innovation. Through this partnership with Pytchley, we aim to build stronger bridges between Indian startups and global strategic opportunities,” said Abhishek Prasad, managing partner at Cornerstone Ventures.

“Together, we aim to identify and scale [up] the next generation of transformative companies emerging from one of the world’s most dynamic markets,” said Anshul Misra, group chief financial officer, S&V Group.