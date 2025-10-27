EQT-owned Zelestra hires another senior exec for India arm

By Aman Malik

  • 27 Oct 2025
Premium
Credit: Thinkstock

Zelestra, the green energy company owned by Swedish private equity firm EQT, has hired another senior executive for its India operations after bringing on board a well-known industry veteran as its local head. Earlier this month, VCCircle first reported that Zelestra had hired Parag Sharma, who had co-founded O2 Power and ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.