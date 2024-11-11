Epiq Capital leads Bhanzu’s $16.5 mn Series B round

Neelakantha Bhanu, founder and CEO, Bhanzu

Mathematics-focused learning platform Bhanzu, which was founded by Neelakantha Bhanu, has raised $16.5 million (nearly Rs 140 crore) in a Series B funding round led by Epiq Capital.

The round also saw participation from Z3Partners as well as existing investors Lightspeed Ventures and Eight Roads.

The company claimed it has achieved 8x growth since its last funding round, positive cash flow, and a strong product-market fit across India, the US, the UK, and the Middle East. To be sure, its last funding round came in September 2022 when it raised $15 million led by venture capital firm Eight Roads Ventures.

“Securing this new funding is a significant milestone for Bhanzu, not only supporting our expansion but also underscoring our strong market position—with rapid 8x growth and positive cash flow since our last round, and a model that delivers strong value,” said Bhanu, who is known as the “world’s fastest human calculator” and is also the company's CEO.

“From the time we met Neelakantha Bhanu 18 months ago, Bhanzu has evolved into a global math education platform using its unique pedagogical approach combined with the use of advanced AI to shape learning outcomes across geographies,” said Epiq Capital partner Chinmay Katdare.

“This investment fits into our thesis of outcome-driven education where the strength of the product drives growth. This is evident in the positive unit economics and global growth being witnessed by the company. We believe the company is currently at an inflection point to turbocharge growth in a profitable and sustainable manner,” said Rishi Maheshwari, managing partner, Z3Partners.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, Bhanzu currently offers courses for students from kindergarten to grade 9+. It claims that its courses focus both on understanding and engagement and its curriculum is powered by GenAI.

