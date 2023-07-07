Engie’s India arm set to snag $200 mn in funding for solar energy project

Premium Credit: Pixabay

The Indian renewables arm of French energy major Engie is likely to secure $200 million (about Rs 1,650 crore) from two multinational investors to fund the construction of a 400-MW solar power project, VCCircle has learnt. Engie, which has been bidding aggressively to win solar and wind power projects in India, is building the plant ......