facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Infrastructure
  • Engie’s India arm set to snag $200 mn in funding for solar energy project

Engie’s India arm set to snag $200 mn in funding for solar energy project

By Aman Malik

  • 07 Jul 2023
Premium
Engie’s India arm set to snag $200 mn in funding for solar energy project
Credit: Pixabay

The Indian renewables arm of French energy major Engie is likely to secure $200 million (about Rs 1,650 crore) from two multinational investors to fund the construction of a 400-MW solar power project, VCCircle has learnt.  Engie, which has been bidding aggressively to win solar and wind power projects in India, is building the plant ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

UBS names new head for India wealth management business

People

UBS names new head for India wealth management business

EY, BDO value Reliance Retail at minimum $92 bn

Consumer

EY, BDO value Reliance Retail at minimum $92 bn

Premium
Former Warburg Pincus, Multiples PE execs' Filter Capital gets key LP cheques

Finance

Former Warburg Pincus, Multiples PE execs' Filter Capital gets key LP cheques

Premium
Spotlight: Zetwerk's margin remains wafer thin but FY23 sales catapult it among top unicorns

TMT

Spotlight: Zetwerk's margin remains wafer thin but FY23 sales catapult it among top unicorns

Premium
Deals Digest: PE play pushes fundraising activity as Genus, Veritas get big cheques

TMT

Deals Digest: PE play pushes fundraising activity as Genus, Veritas get big cheques

Premium
Engie's India arm set to snag $200 mn in funding for solar energy project

Infrastructure

Engie's India arm set to snag $200 mn in funding for solar energy project

Advertisement