Perceptyne, Elixia, Brown Living, Kingdom of White raise early-stage funding

(L-R) Mihir Ravani, Sanket Sheth, Co-founders of Elixia

Deeptech robotics startup Perceptyne, logistics automation startup Elixia, sustainable products marketplace Brown Living, and lifestyle brand Kingdom of White have raised early-stage funding, the companies said on Monday.

Perceptyne, a deeptech robotics startup, has secured $3 million in seed funding. The round was co-led by Endiya Partners and Yali Capital with participation from Whiteboard Capital and angel investors.

Perceptyne is an AI-driven, semi-humanoid robot for industrial automation. The funding will be used for accelerating product development, customer acquisition and growth. The company is working closely with manufacturing giants in automotive and electronics, it said in a statement.

The startup was founded by IIT Madras & BITS alumni Raviteja Chivukula, Jagga Raju Nadimpalli and Mrutyunjaya Nadiminti.

JITO Incubation and Innovation Foundation (JIIF) led the funding round for Elixia Inc, and its Indian subsidiary, Elixia Robotics Pvt. Ltd. The company, focussed on end-to-end logistics automation, has raised $1 million in a pre-Series A funding round.

Motilal Oswal of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, Vimal Shah of Bidco Oil, Sparsh Jain (JG Group), Vinod Dugar (RDB Group) and Vimal Khinvasara (WMA Group) also participated in the round.

The company plans to use the new funding to expand in the Middle East, delivering advanced logistics solutions tailored to regional businesses. This investment will also enhance its product portfolio by incorporating generative AI and machine learning to improve multimodal visibility and operational efficiency, the company said in a statement.

Founded by Sanket Sheth in 2022, the startup specialises in providing comprehensive software solutions that empower businesses to streamline their supply chain operations.

Brown Living has raised an undisclosed amount in a pre-seed funding round. The round was led by Blink Digital, along with investments from Sanjay Nayar, founder and chairman of Sorin Investments and investor Bharat Iyer.

The fresh capital injection will help Brown Living's aim to make sustainable living a mainstream choice for Indian consumers. The funds will also fuel the platform’s growth in supporting India’s artisan and SME sectors, playing a crucial role in the fight against plastic pollution and chemically laden products, the company said in a statement.

Since its inception in 2019, Brown Living has also onboarded Bollywood producer and environmentalist Pragya Kapoor as a partner and investor.

Brown Living is a marketplace for sustainable and plastic-free products, offering a curated selection of eco-friendly goods across fashion, home decor, lifestyle, and more.

Lifestyle brand Kingdom of White announced that actor and entrepreneur Rana Daggubati has invested an undisclosed amount in the brand.

Daggubati’s involvement is expected to significantly boost the brand’s market presence.

Currently, men fashion brand has a presence in over 20 retail stores across major cities. It is also available in e-commerce platforms such as Nykaa Fashion, Myntra, Amazon and Ajio.

